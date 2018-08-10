LAWSUITS DISMISSED IN MRHD AND ARGOSY BELLE PENN GAMING DISPUTE

The long legal battle between Missouri River Historical Development, the Belle of Sioux City, which operated the Argosy riverboat casino, and its parent company, Penn National Gaming is over.

The opposing sides have filed a joint dismissal of a lawsuit and counter lawsuit in Des Moines.

MRHD President Dakin Schultz says his group, the former non-profit license holder of the Belle, is ready to put the dispute behind them:

OC………residents of Woodbury County. :12

Each side will pay for their own legal expenses.

The lawsuits had been scheduled to go to trial next month, but Schultz says a May ruling found two issues with the Belle’s lawsuit and MRHD’s counter lawsuit.

OC…….reason for dismissal. ;19

Belle had sued MRHD for breach of contract in 2012, alleging that MRHD sought to replace the Argosy with another operator before their 20-year contract expired.

MRHD now partners with Sioux City Entertainment, which operates the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.