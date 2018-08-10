IOWA SUPREME COURT RULES ON IOWA VOTING LAW INJUNCTION

The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld parts of an injunction against the state’s new voting law, but not blocking the reduction of the early voting period.

Radio Iowa’s Dar Danielson reports.

OC…..to 29 days. :34

Secretary of State Paul Pate issued a statement following the ruling saying he was disappointed the court set aside only that part of the injunction.

Pate thanked the court for its expedited ruling and says he looks forward to a full hearing on the merits of the case.

——————————-

The League of United Latin American Citizens challenged the constitutionality of three provisions of the law and a Polk County judge granted an injunction blocking provisions of the law until the case can be heard in court.

The Supreme Court order comes one day after the justices heard oral arguments in the case.