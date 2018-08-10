IOWA SUPREME COURT HEARS SPEED CAMERA ARGUMENTS

The Iowa Supreme Court heard arguments for and against the use of speed cameras in a Des Moines hearing Thursday.

A group who received speed camera tickets sued the City of Des Moines and camera operators Gatso, saying their due process rights were violated.

Justice Brent Appel questioned Des Moines attorney Michelle Mackel about the wording used when someone receives a speed camera ticket.

Mackel says the second page of the notice does explain the options available.

Chief Justice Mark Cady suggested the overall notice was misleading to people about the process.

Mackel stated she believes the process is fair and appropriate.

Jim Larew, the attorney for those who got tickets, says the notice pushes people to settle the issue without going to court.

He says the notice is very confusing.

Larew says Des Moines is using the cameras to make money, but it’s not for safety as the city contends because Des Moines exempts semis from the ordinance.

The Iowa Supreme Court also accepted new briefs in two other traffic camera cases from Cedar Rapids without hearing oral arguments in those cases.

