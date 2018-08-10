DYKSTRA GETS X’S BACK ON WINNING TRACK

After being beaten three straight times for the first time all season the Sioux City Explorers got back into the win column Thursday night with a 7-5 victory over the Kansas City T-Bones.

James Dykstra (8-2) was dominant over the T-Bones, going 7 shutout innings, allowing only 3 hits, striking out 4 and walking just one.

Dykstra has now racked up three wins and three quality starts in a row.

In the bottom of the first Nate Samson’s 2-run double gave Sioux City an early 2-0 lead.

Samson would score from second on a sacrifice fly by Jose Sermo.

Blake Schmit then singled with two outs and scored when Dexture McCall struck out but the ball got away from the catcher.

The throw to first was wide and Schmit scored on the throwing error and Sioux City went up 4-0.

Daniel Jackson crushed his first home run of the year in the 6th, a three run shot to give Sioux City a 7-0 lead.

Kansas City made it a ball game with a 5 run eighth, the 4th time that Kansas City has been able to put together a rally of 5 runs or more against Sioux City this season in the nine games played between the two teams.

Eric Karch came on for the ninth inning and struck out two batters to pick up his 19th save of the season for Sioux City.

Sioux City is 7.5 games up in the division on Kansas City.

Game two of the series will be Friday with first pitch scheduled for 7:05.