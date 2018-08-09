Home Local News STOLEN UNMARKED NEBRASKA PATROL VEHICLE LEADS TO I-80 PURSUIT

STOLEN UNMARKED NEBRASKA PATROL VEHICLE LEADS TO I-80 PURSUIT

By
Woody Gottburg
-
39
0
SHARE

An Iowa woman is facing charges involving a pursuit where she allegedly stole an unmarked Nebraska State Patrol vehicle.

Wednesday afternoon a Nebraska Trooper responded to a crash where a Pontiac rear-ended a semi on Interstate-80 near mile marker 284.

While the investigator was checking on those involved in the crash, a passenger in the Pontiac stole the trooper’s unmarked vehicle and headed west.

Other patrol vehicles took up the pursuit as the suspect continued at a high rate of speed and refused to stop.

Spike strips were used multiple times and the vehicle came to a stop in a ditch after a nearly 31 mile interstate pursuit.

The suspect female driver, 24-year-old Toni White of Chariton Iowa, was taken to a hospital for potential injuries.

When White is released, she will be arrested for motor vehicle theft, felony flight to avoid arrest, and driving under the influence of drugs.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR