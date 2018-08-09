STOLEN UNMARKED NEBRASKA PATROL VEHICLE LEADS TO I-80 PURSUIT

An Iowa woman is facing charges involving a pursuit where she allegedly stole an unmarked Nebraska State Patrol vehicle.

Wednesday afternoon a Nebraska Trooper responded to a crash where a Pontiac rear-ended a semi on Interstate-80 near mile marker 284.

While the investigator was checking on those involved in the crash, a passenger in the Pontiac stole the trooper’s unmarked vehicle and headed west.

Other patrol vehicles took up the pursuit as the suspect continued at a high rate of speed and refused to stop.

Spike strips were used multiple times and the vehicle came to a stop in a ditch after a nearly 31 mile interstate pursuit.

The suspect female driver, 24-year-old Toni White of Chariton Iowa, was taken to a hospital for potential injuries.

When White is released, she will be arrested for motor vehicle theft, felony flight to avoid arrest, and driving under the influence of drugs.