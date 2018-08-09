PLYMOUTH COUNTY LOOKS TO JOIN NEW MENTAL HEALTH REGION

With Woodbury County leaving the Sioux Rivers Mental Health Region next fiscal year, fellow members Plymouth and Sioux Counties are also looking at the options.

State law mandates that at least three counties need to comprise a regional mental health organization.

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Chairman Don Kass says the region north of Sioux and Plymouth Counties has extended an invitation to have Sioux and Plymouth join the Northwest Iowa Care Connections:

Kass says there are some things to work out with the potential new region though:

Kass says it is the hope of the Plymouth County supervisors to stay connected with Sioux County.

He says Plymouth will not be joining Woodbury county in the nearby Rolling Hills Region:

The Northwest Iowa Care Connections Region consists of Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola and Palo Alto Counties.