IOWA STATE FAIR BEGINS IN DES MOINES

The rattle of roller coasters and the scent of corn dogs, cotton candy and livestock means the Iowa State Fair is underway in Des Moines.

Fair manager Gary Slater says the fair starts its 11-day run today (Thursday) with the theme “Nothing Compares.”:

Several national magazines and newspapers, like the New York Times, list the Iowa State Fair as a top summer destination.

Slater says one goal, he says, it to “make sure our urban cousins understand where their food and fiber come from.”

The state fair runs through Sunday, August 19th.

