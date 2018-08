HYDRANT PARTY TO TAKE PLACE FRIDAY AT COOK PARK

Sioux City Fire Rescue will host another hydrant party Friday afternoon at Cook Park.

Firefighters will block of the street, spray the hydrant, and have a free “cool” party on what’s expected to be another hot day.

Bring your towel and head to the west side of Cook Park from 1:00 until 3pm.

Firefighters will also be offering rig tours and fire safety information.