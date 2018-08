FREE MOVIE ON MILITARY VETERANS TRANSITION HOME TO BE ON ORPHEUM SCREEN THURSDAY NIGHT

FREE MOVIE ON MILITARY VETERANS TRANSITION HOME TO BE ON ORPHEUM SCREEN...

A MOVIE SHOWING THE STRUGGLES OF SOLDIERS TRANSITIONING BACK HOME TO CIVILIAN LIFE AFTER SERVING IN COMBAT WILL BE SHOWN FOR FREE AT THE ORPHEUM THEATER TONIGHT (THURSDAY).

“TRAUMA”FOLLOWS A BLACK HAWK HELICOPTER MEDIVAC PLATOON SERVING IN AFGHANISTAN AND THEIR TRANSITION TO LIFE BACK HOME.

SARAH PETERSEN OF SUPPORT SIOUXLAND SOLDIERS SAYS THE MOVIE SHOWS THE DIFFICULTY SOLDIERS HAVE IN TRANSITIONING AND EVEN TALKING ABOUT WHAT THEY WENT THROUGH WITH FAMILY MEMBERS:

YOU MAY OBTAIN A FREE TICKET TO THE 6PM SHOWING ONLINE AT TRAUMA.EVENTBRITE.COM.

SEVERAL LOCAL AGENCIES WILL HAVE BOOTHS AT THE ORPHEUM TO ASSIST AREA VETERANS WITH SERVICES AND ANSWER QUESTIONS.