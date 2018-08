FIRST HOMES NEAR COMPLETION AT FLATWATER CROSSING

THE FIRST NEW HOMES ARE NEARING COMPLETION AT THE FLATWATER CROSSING DEVELOPMENT IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

HO-CHUNK C-E-O LANCE MORGAN SAYS A COUPLE OF HOMES WILL SOON BE READY TO SHOW:

OC………AS A PARK. :13

MORGAN SAYS LOTS IN THE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT HAVE ALSO BEEN PURCHASED AND ARE BEING DEVELOPED:

OC…………..AREA ALSO. ;18

MORGAN SAYS INTEREST IN FLATWATER REMAINS HIGH.

HE SAYS HO CHUNK PLANS TO HAVE A SECOND SWEETWATER CAFE AS PART OF THE DEVELOPMENT AND MORE AMENITIES WILL BE ADDED OVER TIME:

OC………….NEXT 20 YEARS. ;18

THE AREA WHILE IT’S NEAR THE RIVER, IS ON HIGH GROUND AND OUTSIDE OF THE 500 YEAR FLOOD PLAIN.

THE NEIGHBORHOOD WILL HAVE A MILE LONG VIEW OF THE MISSOURI RIVER WHEN COMPLETED.