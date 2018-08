VICTIMS IDENTIFIED IN DAKOTA COUNTY TRAIN-TRUCK COLLISION (UPDATE)

TWO PEOPLE WERE INJURED IN A COLLISION BETWEEN A TRAIN AND A PICKUP TRUCK IN DAKOTA COUNTY THURSDAY.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE COLLISION HAPPENED AROUND 11:30AM AT THE CROSSING NEAR HIGHWAY 77 AND 200TH STREET.

THE DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS THE EASTBOUND PICKUP TRUCK FAILED TO YIELD FOR THE NORTHBOUND TRAIN AND WAS HIT ON THE REAR PASSENGER SIDE, CAUSING THE TRUCK TO FLIP UPSIDE DOWN INTO THE DITCH BETWEEN THE TRACKS AND HIGHWAY 77.

THE DRIVER OF THE PICKUP, 47-YEAR-OLD RICK FOWLER OF MOVILLE, WAS TAKEN TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER BY DAKOTA CITY RESCUE.

HIS PASSENGER, 50-YEAR-OLD KEVIN RASMUSSEN OF HOMER NEBRASKA, WAS LIFE-FLIGHTED TO MERCY BY HELICOPTER.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

Updated 4:24pm 8/9/18

Photos courtesy KMEG