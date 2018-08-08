SUSPECTS CHARGED IN RADIO TRANSMITTER BUILDING BREAK-IN

Sioux City Police have identified and issued citations to three men suspected of breaking in to the KSCJ transmitter building on July 31st.

23-year-old Joshua Gardner, 19-year-old Jeffery Grillet and 18-year-old Chance Packard are charged with criminal trespass.

Detective Jeff Harstad says the three men claim that they were on an expedition to find paranormal activity.

The would be “ghostbusters” were armed with airsoft or BB guns.

Harstad says carrying items that look like real firearms while on other people’s property could easily have resulted in a tragedy.

Police say tips from the public helped lead to the identification of the suspects.