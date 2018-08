RESIDENTS OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY TOWN OF OTO HAVE APPROVED CHANGING THE STRUCTURE OF THEIR LOCAL ONE CENT SALES AND SERVICES TAX.

ONLY EIGHT PEOPLE TURNED OUT TO VOTE TUESDAY, AND THEY APPROVED THE CHANGE BY A VOTE OF 5 TO 3.

THE APPROVAL MEANS MONEY GENERATED BY THE TAX MAY NOW BE USED FOR ANY LAWFUL PURPOSE BY THE TOWN AS OF OCTOBER 1ST.

PREVIOUSLY THE MONEY COULD BE USED AT A RATIO OF 5 PER CENT FOR PROPERTY TAX RELIEF AND 95 PER CENT FOR STORM SEWERS AND STREET CONSTRUCTION.