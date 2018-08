RIVER-CADE OFFICIALS HAVE ANNOUNCED THE CANCELLATION OF WHAT WAS GOING TO BE THE FIRST ANNUAL FLYING ASIAN CARP TOURNAMENT.

THE EVENT WAS CO-SPONSORED BY THE MISSOURI RIVER BOAT CLUB AND WOULD HAVE TAKEN PLACE THIS SATURDAY.

RIVER-CADE OFFICIALS SAY THE RIVER CONDITIONS ARE CURRENTLY UNSAFE FOR BOATERS, SO THEY HAVE CANCELLED THE EVENT.