ATTEMPT TO KILL BEDBUGS LEADS TO APARTMENT FIRE

Misuse of a cigarette lighter is the cause of a Tuesday night fire that caused minor damage to a Sioux City apartment.

Fire Rescue officials say the fire at the Hillside apartments at 2800 West 4th Street started when the female occupant was trying to rid her 3rd floor apartment of bed bugs by setting her mattress on fire.

The mattress started burning and the woman fled the room and shut the door.

Fire officials say that action helped the fire burn itself out.

No one was injured and the only damage was to the mattress.