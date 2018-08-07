TIBBETTS REWARD FUND TOPS $300,000

A spokesman for a central Iowa nonprofit says the reward fund for a missing University of Iowa student has grown to more than $300,000 and is likely to continue climbing.

Greg Willey, spokesman for Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa, says the Mollie Tibbetts reward fund has reached $301,363, which is a record for the organization that was incorporated in 1982.

Willey says donations have come from more than 180 individuals and businesses from across the country.

The 20-year-old woman went missing July 18th from her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa.