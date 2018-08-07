STOKES PULLS OUT OF IOWA STATE SENATE DISTRICT 7 RACE

The Republican candidate for Iowa’s District 7 state senate seat has dropped out of the race.

Steven Stokes released a statement Monday that he is leaving the race to concentrate on his business.

Stokes on Facebook thanked his supporters and stated he hopes to run for public office again in the future.

Republicans will likely hold a convention soon to find a new candidate for the seat being vacated by the retiring Rick Bertrand of Sioux City.

Former Woodbury County Supervisor Jackie Smith is the Democratic candidate for the senate seat.