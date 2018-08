SIOUXLAND SLEEP OUT RECEIVES CHECK FROM 100+WOMEN WHO CARE

THE ANNUAL SIOUXLAND SLEEP OUT IS STILL A FEW MONTHS AWAY, BUT THE EVENT RECEIVED A MAJOR FINANCIAL BOOST TUESDAY.

100 PLUS WOMEN WHO CARE AND THEIR MALE COUNTERPARTS PRESENTED A CHECK FOR $17,800 TO THE ORGANIZATION AT THE GOSPEL MISSION.

CINDY WOOD OF SIOUXLAND SLEEP OUT SAYS THE MONEY WILL BE A BIG HELP TO AGENCIES HELPING THE HOMELESS IN OUR AREA:

THOSE AGENCIES INCLUDE THE GOSPEL MISSION, SHESLER HALL, THE MENTAL HEALTH ASSOCIATION, THE COUNCIL ON SEXUAL ASSAULT AND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AND THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY’S CROSSROADS SHELTER.

THIS YEAR’S SIOUXLAND SLEEP OUT IS NOVEMBER 2ND AT THE LEWIS AND CLARK PARK BASEBALL STADIUM.