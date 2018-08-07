SIOUX CITY POLICE IDENTIFY SUSPECTS WHO ALLEGEDLY BROKE INTO KSCJ TRANSMITTER SITE

Sioux City Police say they have identified the suspects who broke into Powell Broadcasting’s KSCJ transmitter building located on the north end of Leeds on July 31st.

Police say the suspects do not present a threat to the public.

The male suspects were carrying weapons that may have been airsoft or paintball type guns.

The suspects caused several hundred dollars damage to the transmitter building.

Sioux City Police say tips from the public who saw video and pictures of the break-in on social media led to the identification of the suspects.

Charges are pending in the incident.