MONONA COUNTY WOMAN FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST ALLEGED CONTAMINATED SALAD COMPANY

A Monona County woman is part of one of the first Cyclospora victim’s lawsuits against Fresh Express, the company that supplied contaminated salads to McDonald’s.

Kellie McCall says she got sick in June with severe digestive issues within 14 days of eating a salad she bought at an Onawa McDonald’s.

McCall says she was forced to seek emergency medical attention at Burgess Hospital in Onawa.

Attorney William Marler of the Marler-Clark Law Firm is representing McCall and around two dozen other people who became ill:

OC….sold at McDonalds” :19

There are 395 confirmed cases across 15 states, with 87 of the case in Iowa.

Sixteen people have been hospitalized.

Marler says the lawsuit is filed against Fresh Express, not McDonald’s:

OC………before it got to McDonald’s. ;13

Fresh Express is a Delaware corporation that operates mainly out of Windermere, Florida.

OC……….in your body” :10

Marler says some of these people were sick for several weeks.

He says doctors use a very powerful antibiotic to actually kill the bug, which is almost as difficult on your body as the parasite is, so a lot of these people have taken a long time to recover.

The court filing says McCall had to have more treatment after initially going to the emergency room and being diagnosed with Cyclospora.

Des Moines Attorney Steven Wandro is working with Marler Clark, which is based in Seattle.

Radio Iowa