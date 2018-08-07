IOWA REPUBLICANS WANT BERTRAND TO RUN FOR DISTRICT 7 SENATE SEAT

Now that Steve Stokes has dropped out of Iowa’s District 7 State Senate race, Republicans are looking to a familiar face to become the candidate.

Rick Bertrand of Sioux City, who retired from the senate at the end of the 2018 session, is being recruited to once again seek his former seat:

Bertrand told KSCJ News that if he would run and be re-elected, he would be in a strong position to represent Sioux City in the legislature:

Bertrand retired in April after two terms in the senate for family and business reasons and says he would need his wife and family’s support to run again:

Bertrand says he will make a decision on another run for the senate in the next few days.

Former Woodbury County Supervisor Jackie Smith is the Democratic candidate for the senate seat.