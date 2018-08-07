HUNDREDS ENJOY A “NIGHT OUT” WITH POLICE & FIRE PERSONNEL

Several hundred Siouxland residents turned out for neighborhood block parties Tuesday night with their local police, sheriff’s and fire departments.

The National Night Out took place in several area locations.

Sioux City Fire Rescue Captain Tom Standish says it’s a great way for people, especially children, to get to know their neighbors and public safety members:

OC……..and get out. ;11

Free hot dogs and pop were served up and police and firefighters also handed out some other goodies:

OC……..just enjoy. ;06

Eight Sioux City locations hosted the “Night Out” activities and many others were held throughout the Siouxland region.