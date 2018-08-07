DAUGAARD TO CALL SOUTH DAKOTA SPECIAL LEGISLATIVE SESSION

South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard has called a special legislative session for September 12th.

Daugaard says it’s so lawmakers may consider legislation to expedite implementation of the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling to allow states to enforce the obligation of remote sellers to collect and remit sales tax for online purchases.

Lawmakers will convene at the State Capitol in Pierre to consider legislation sparked by a South Dakota lawsuit that led to the Supreme Court decision.

Daugaard says other states are implementing online tax changes as soon as October 1st, and he will be proposing legislation to allow South Dakota to join them.

The draft legislation is currently being prepared by the South Dakota Department of Revenue, in consultation with the Attorney General’s office, and will be made available for review prior to the special session.