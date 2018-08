SOUTH SIOUX & DAKOTA COUNTY PROPOSE HALF CENT LOCAL SALES TAX INCREASE

SEVERAL DAKOTA COUNTY AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY ENTITIES ARE PROPOSING A HALF CENT LOCAL SALES AND USE TAX FOR EDUCATION AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEEDS.

THE TAX PROPOSAL WAS UNVEILED MONDAY BY THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S BOARD OF EDUCATION, CITY COUNCIL, CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND DAKOTA COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY ADMINISTRATOR LANCE HEDQUIST SAYS THE TAX WOULD SERVE A VARIETY OF PURPOSES:

SOUTH SIOUX SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT TODD STROM SAYS HE WOULD LIKE TO GET PUBLIC INPUT ON THE DISTRICT’S PATH REGARDING THE CAREER ACADEMY:

HEDQUIST SAYS THE PROPOSED HALF CENT TAX WOULD BE A TEMPORARY LEVY:

THE ISSUE WOULD BE DECIDED ON THE NOVEMBER GENERAL ELECTION BALLOT.

IF IT PASSES, THE HALF CENT TAX WOULD GO INTO EFFECT NEXT SPRING.