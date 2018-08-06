POLICE INVESTIGATE BREAK IN AT KSCJ TRANSMITTER BUILDING

Sioux City Police are searching for suspects who broke into Powell Broadcasting’s KSCJ transmitter building on the north end of Leeds on July 31st.

The male suspects were carrying weapons that may have been airsoft or paintball type guns.

It’s unknown what the suspects were doing, but they were caught on video by our security camera.

You can see video of the suspects on our KSCJ Facebook page.

Anyone with information about the break in or who may know the identity of the suspects should call the Crimestoppers hotline at 258-TIPS.