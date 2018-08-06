NATIONAL NIGHT OUT ACTIVITIES TAKE PLACE TUESDAY EVENING

Several neighborhoods around Siouxland will be holding block party events Tuesday night with their local police, sheriff’s and fire departments.
The National Night Out takes place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
It’s a local effort to promote neighborhood involvement in crime prevention, police and community partnerships, and getting to know your neighbors.
Eight Sioux City locations will host “Night Out” activities with free food and fun activities including bounce houses for the kids.
They include Cook Park, Riverside Lutheran Church, Grandma Moos Park, Siouxland Youth For Christ, Leif Erickson Park, St. Mark Lutheran Church, the Leeds Splash Pad and Latham Park.
Grandma Moos Park: 221 Cecelia Street
Host: Greenville Project Area Committee (PAC)
Riverside Lutheran Church: 1817 Riverside Boulevard
Host: Riverside Project Area Committee (PAC)
Cook Park: 505 Market Street
Host: Westside Neighborhood Coalition
Siouxland Youth for Christ: 1807 Nebraska Street
Hosts: Target Corporation, Siouxland Youth for Christ, Jones Street Neighborhood and the Rose Hill Neighborhood Coalition.
Leif Erickson Park: 1100 31st Street
Host: Sioux City Neighborhood Network
Latham Park: 1900 South Cedar Street
Host: Morningside Lutheran Church
St. Mark Lutheran Church: 5200 Glenn Avenue
Host: St. Mark Lutheran Church
Leeds Splash Pad: 3810 41st Street
Host: Neighborhood Network