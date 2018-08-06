NATIONAL NIGHT OUT ACTIVITIES TAKE PLACE TUESDAY EVENING

Several neighborhoods around Siouxland will be holding block party events Tuesday night with their local police, sheriff’s and fire departments.

The National Night Out takes place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

It’s a local effort to promote neighborhood involvement in crime prevention, police and community partnerships, and getting to know your neighbors.

Eight Sioux City locations will host “Night Out” activities with free food and fun activities including bounce houses for the kids.

They include Cook Park, Riverside Lutheran Church, Grandma Moos Park, Siouxland Youth For Christ, Leif Erickson Park, St. Mark Lutheran Church, the Leeds Splash Pad and Latham Park.

Grandma Moos Park: 221 Cecelia Street

Host: Greenville Project Area Committee (PAC)

Riverside Lutheran Church: 1817 Riverside Boulevard

Host: Riverside Project Area Committee (PAC)

Cook Park: 505 Market Street

Host: Westside Neighborhood Coalition

Siouxland Youth for Christ: 1807 Nebraska Street

Hosts: Target Corporation, Siouxland Youth for Christ, Jones Street Neighborhood and the Rose Hill Neighborhood Coalition.

Leif Erickson Park: 1100 31st Street

Host: Sioux City Neighborhood Network

Latham Park: 1900 South Cedar Street

Host: Morningside Lutheran Church

St. Mark Lutheran Church: 5200 Glenn Avenue

Host: St. Mark Lutheran Church

Leeds Splash Pad: 3810 41st Street

Host: Neighborhood Network