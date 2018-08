CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG & DAN WARDELL TO RETURN TO PUBLIC...

AN ICONIC CHILDREN’S STORYBOOK CHARACTER WILL RETURN TO THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM TUESDAY.

CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG, ALONG WITH IOWA PUBLIC TELEVISION’S DAN WARDELL WILL ENTERTAIN KIDS IN TWO FREE SESSIONS AT 11AM AND AT 130PM.

WARDELL WILL READ POPULAR CLIFFORD STORIES AND KIDS WILL BE ABLE TO POSE FOR PICTURES WITH THEM AT THE END OF EACH SESSION.

THE PUBLIC MUSEUM IS LOCATED AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.