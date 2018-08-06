CITY COUNCIL APPROVES $7.5 MILLION SETTLEMENT WITH BUS CRASH VICTIM

The City Council of Sioux City has approved a $7.5 million dollar settlement with a rural Hinton man who was critically injured in a 2016 crash involving a city bus and his S-U-V.

Chad Plante suffered two broken legs and a brain injury in the November 15th crash at the intersection of Highway 75 and Outer Belt Drive.

That’s when a turning City Transit bus failed to yield at the intersection and collided with Plante’s vehicle.

The bus driver was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

Under the negotiated settlement the city will pay nearly $211,000 to Plante and his wife Rosanne.

The city’s insurance carrier will cover the remaining amount of nearly $7.3-million dollars.

The city has already paid the Plante’s nearly $180-thousand dollars for out of pocket expenses, health insurance and other expenses through June of this year.