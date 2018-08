SOUTH SIOUX CITY STUDENTS PREPARE FOR THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR

SOUTH SIOUX CITY SCHOOL STUDENTS ARE ABOUT A WEEK AWAY FROM STARTING THE FALL SEMESTER.

THOSE STUDENTS AND THEIR PARENTS CAME TO THE SOUTH SIOUX HIGH SCHOOL MONDAY TO REGISTER, BUT ALSO HAVE SOME FOOD AND FUN.

DISTRICT SPOKESMAN LANCE SWANSON SAYS ALL STUDENTS FROM KINDERGARTEN THROUGH 12TH GRADE SHOWED UP TO REGISTER:

THE FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL IS WEDNESDAY AUGUST 15TH, A HALF DAY FOR ELEMENTARY, 6TH AND 9TH GRADERS.

THURSDAY THE 16TH IS THE FIRST FULL DAY OF CLASS FOR ALL STUDENTS.

AROUND 3800 STUDENTS ATTEND SOUTH SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS.