SOUTH DAKOTA ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE OF SIOUX CITY BUSINESSMAN

An accident in the Black Hills has claimed the life of a Sioux City businessman.
53-year-old Craig Carrell, owner of Ideal Wheels, died Saturday evening in the accident three miles east of the town of Deadwood.
Investigators say Carrell was driving a side-by-side U-T-V and apparently failed to negotiate a curve.
The vehicle rolled onto the passenger side.
A 51-year-old male passenger suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Both men were wearing seatbelts, but not helmets.
The accident remains under investigation by the South Dakota State Patrol.