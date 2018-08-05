SOUTH DAKOTA ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE OF SIOUX CITY BUSINESSMAN

An accident in the Black Hills has claimed the life of a Sioux City businessman.

53-year-old Craig Carrell, owner of Ideal Wheels, died Saturday evening in the accident three miles east of the town of Deadwood.

Investigators say Carrell was driving a side-by-side U-T-V and apparently failed to negotiate a curve.

The vehicle rolled onto the passenger side.

A 51-year-old male passenger suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Both men were wearing seatbelts, but not helmets.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Dakota State Patrol.