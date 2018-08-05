SMITH PRESENTS AWARD TO LITEFORM

Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith is touring his district presenting economic development awards awards to area businesses.

Smith visited LiteForm in South Sioux City on Friday and presented company officials a 2018 Excellence in Economic Development award.

LiteForm helps construct energy efficient buildings throughout the world,

Over the last several years the company has developed a replacement for rebar called GlassBar, a non-rusting material which reduces cost and material weight.

On July 26th, Smith also spoke about LiteForm and other award recipients on the House floor.