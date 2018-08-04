THOUSANDS OF MOTORCYCLISTS ROLL TOWARDS STURGIS

Thousands of motorcycles are heading to South Dakota for the 78th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in the Black Hills.

Governor Dennis Daugaard says the annual event brings an economic boost to the state:

OC…………state too. ;22

Daugaard says the state has mobilized several resources to help the cyclists attending Sturgis:

OC………and collections. ;28

Riders can visit SouthDakotaRides.com for real-time information and links to weather updates, roads information and a map of hospital, urgent care and police station locations.