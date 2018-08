MILFORD MAN ARRESTED & CHARGED FOR SHOOTING AT A BOAT

A Milford, Iowa man is in custody for allegedly shooting at a boat on West Lake Okoboji Friday.

34-year-old Brandon McQueen is charged with assault in the incident.

The Dickinson County Sheriff says McQueen was on a boat in Brown’s Bay on West Lake Okoboji and allegedly fired a CO-2 powered air gun at another boater.

Deputies and several assisting officers responded to the scene and took McQueen into custody.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.