LOOFE MURDER SUSPECTS SENTENCED TO PRISON IN SEPARATE CASE

Two defendants charged with murder in the slaying of a Lincoln, Nebraska woman have been sentenced to prison for an unrelated gold coin scheme.

Twenty-four-year-old Bailey Boswell and 51-year-old Aubrey Trail each pleaded guilty to interstate transportation of stolen property in U.S. District Court in Lincoln.

Trail received a ten year sentence and Boswell five years.

Prosecutors dropped several other counts.

Investigators say Trail and Boswell defrauded two people of thousands of dollars in a scheme to buy and then sell a coin they falsely claimed was valuable.

The two are also charged with first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe.

Loofe disappeared November 15th, a day after going on a date with Boswell.

Loofe’s cut-up remains were found in December in rural Clay County Nebraska.