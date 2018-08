JAPANESE SISTER CITY DELEGATION VISITS SIOUX CITY

A DELEGATION FROM SIOUX CITY’S SISTER CITY IN JAPAN HAS ARRIVED IN TOWN FOR A VISIT.

THE MAYOR OF YAMANASHI CITY, ALONG WITH A GROUP OF TEN MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS AND THEIR CHAPERONES WILL SPEND THE NEXT FEW DAYS SEEING THE SITES OF SIOUX CITY.

ANGEL WALLACE IS THE SIOUX CITY COORDINATOR FOR THE EXCHANGE PROJECT, WHICH STARTED WITH A FRIDAY MORNING BREAKFAST WITH THE VISITORS AND CITY OFFICIALS AT CITY HALL:

SIOUX CITY SENDS AN ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHER TO YAMANASHI CITY TO TEACH IN THEIR SCHOOL.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT PREVIOUSLY LED A LOCAL DELEGATION TO JAPAN AND SAYS BOTH CITIES BENEFIT FROM THE RELATIONSHIP:

SCOTT AND THE YAMANASHI CITY MAYOR EXCHANGED GIFTS AT THE BREAKFAST AND THE VISITING STUDENTS PUT ON A PRESENTATION ABOUT THEIR COUNTRY.

THE CITIES HAVE HAD A SISTER CITY RELATIONSHIP SINCE 2004.