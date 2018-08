HYDRANT PARTY IS THE PERFECT WAY TO BEAT THE 90 DEGREE HEAT

Friday’s hot afternoon temperatures provided the perfect setting for splashing through a giant spray of water provided by Sioux City’s Fire Rescue.

Firefighter Paul Johnson helped put on a “Hydrant Party” for kids and adults at Pulaski Park in Morningside:

The firefighters provided free beach balls and gave tours of their rig at the event.

The department plans one more Hydrant Party before school starts at Cook Park sometime next week.