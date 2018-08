CITY POOLS WILL SOON CLOSE FOR THE SUMMER

SIOUX CITY’S MUNICIPAL SWIMMING POOLS ARE WINDING DOWN THEIR SUMMER SEASON.

THE LAST DAY FOR LEWIS POOL IN MORNINGSIDE WILL BE THIS SUNDAY, AUGUST 5TH.

THE LEIF ERICKSON POOL’S FINAL DAY FOR SWIMMING WILL BE TUESDAY, AFTER THE NATIONAL NIGHT OUT ACTIVITY THERE.

THE RIVERSIDE AQUATIC CENTER WILL REMAIN OPEN DAILY FROM 1PM UNTIL 7PM THROUGH SUNDAY, AUGUST 19TH.

A POOCH PADDLE WILL BE HELD THERE THE EVENINGS OF AUGUST 20TH AND 21ST FROM 5PM UNTIL 7PM.