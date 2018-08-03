CITY COUNCIL TO VOTE ON $7.5 MILLION SETTLEMENT WITH BUS CRASH VICTIM

The City Council of Sioux City will vote Monday on a $7.5 million dollar settlement with a rural Hinton man who was critically injured in a 2016 crash involving a city bus and his S-U-V.

Chad Plante suffered two broken legs and a brain injury in the November 15th crash at the intersection of Highway 75 and Outer Belt Drive when a turning City Transit bus failed to yield at the intersection and collided with Plante’s vehicle.

The bus driver was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

The City so far has paid the Plante’s nearly $180-thousand dollars for out of pocket expenses, health insurance premiums, lost wages, and other expenses through June of this year.

The terms of the negotiated settlement to be voted on would have the city pay nearly $211,000 and the city’s insurance carrier will cover the remaining amount of nearly $7.3-million dollars.