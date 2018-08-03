AUTHORITIES OFFER NO NEW DETAILS ON TIBBETTS INVESTIGATION

Investigators are offering no new details in their search for a University of Iowa student who vanished more than two weeks ago.

Kevin Winker, investigative operations director for the Iowa Department of Public Safety, said Friday he knows the tight-lipped approach is frustrating for people who are eager to know what happened to 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts:

Winker says investigators are confident in their timeline of the night Tibbetts went missing from her small hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, on July 18th:

But again he declined to say whether Tibbetts is believed to have returned home safely from a jog that evening.