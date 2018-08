KING ANXIOUS ABOUT TRADE DISPUTE BEING RESOLVED SOON

IOWA CONGRESSMAN STEVE KING SAYS HE HOPES THE TRADE DISPUTE BETWEEN THE U.S. AND SEVERAL COUNTRIES CAN BE RESOLVED SOONER THAN LATER.

KING SAYS HE’S NOT OPTIMISTIC THAT ANYTHING WILL BE RESOLVED SOON THOUGH:

THE 4TH DISTRICT REPUBLICAN SAYS SEPARATE AGREEMENTS MAY HAVE TO BE CRAFTED WITH CANADA AND MEXICO:

KING SAYS CHINA PRESENTS A DIFFERENT SERIES OF PROBLEMS, PARTICULARLY TO IOWA AND THE 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT:

KING SAYS THERE’S ANOTHER ISSUE WITH CHINA ADDING TO THE DISPUTE:

KING SAYS THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S RECENT DECISION TO MAKE UP PRODUCER LOSSES WILL HELP FOR NOW, BUT HE WANTS TO SEE THE TRADE BATTLE END AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE.