TIBBETTS REWARD FUND NEARS $200,000

The mother of a missing Iowa college student is pleading for anyone who may have abducted her daughter to let her go and claim a fast-growing pot of reward money.

Laura Calderwood said Thursday that she believes her daughter, 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts, is alive and may have been kidnapped.

She said that it’s the family’s greatest hope that whoever may have Tibbetts lets her go and claims the “money we have raised for her freedom.”

Calderwood announced at a news conference that $172,000 and counting had been raised for a new “Bring Mollie Tibbetts Home Safe” reward fund.

She said the money would be paid to anyone who provides information to Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa that leads to Tibbetts’ safety.

Tibbetts hasn’t been seen since July 18th, when she went for a run in her small hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa.

Investigators say they have concluded that a woman spotted in northwest Missouri was not Mollie Tibbetts