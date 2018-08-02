RANDY SUSAN MEYERS – THE WIDOW OF WALL STREET: A Novel

Author: Randy Susan Meyers
Book: THE WIDOW OF WALL STREET: A Novel
Publishing: Washington Square Press; Paperback edition (June 26, 2018)
Synopsis (from the Publisher):
A provocative new novel by international bestselling author Randy Susan Meyers about the seemingly blind love of a wife for her husband as he conquers Wall Street, and her extraordinary, perhaps foolish, loyalty during his precipitous fall.
Phoebe recognizes fire in Jake Pierce’s belly from the moment they meet as teenagers. As he creates a financial dynasty, she trusts him without hesitation–unaware his hunger for success hides a dark talent for deception.
From penthouse to prison, with tragic consequences rippling well beyond Wall Street, Randy Susan Meyers’s latest novel exposes a woman struggling to survive and then redefine her life as her world crumbles.
