POLICE IDENTIFY VICTIM IN JULY 29TH FATAL 4TH STREET ASSAULT

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY A MAN WHO WAS THE VICTIM OF AN ASSAULT IN THE HISTORIC DOWNTOWN AREA LAST SUNDAY MORNING HAS DIED.

POLICE SERGEANT RYAN BERTRAND PROVIDED DETAILS ABOUT THE ASSAULT THAT OCCURRED JULY 29TH IN THE 1100 BLOCK OF 4TH STREET:

POLICE EARLIER REPORTED THAT SEVERAL INDIVIDUALS WERE INVOLVED IN THE DISTURBANCE, AND SOME PEOPLE RECORDED VIDEO OF THE INCIDENT ON THEIR CELL PHONES.

POLICE DID RECEIVE THAT VIDEO:

SGT. BERTRAND SAYS HE EXPECTS CHARGES WILL EVENTUALLY BE FILED IN THE CASE, BUT NO ONE HAS BEEN ARRESTED OR CHARGED AT THIS TIME IN JOHNSON’S DEATH.

BERTRAND ADDED THERE IS NO ADDITIONAL THREAT TO THE PUBLIC REGARDING THE CIRCUMSTANCES OF THE ASSAULT.