ONE PERSON INJURED IN GREENVILLE AREA SHOOTING (Update)

Updated 9:12 a.m. 8/2/18

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING IN THE GREENVILLE AREA OF TOWN LAST NIGHT THAT SENT ONE MAN TO THE HOSPITAL.

SGT JESS AESOPH SAYS OFFICERS RESPONDED TO A CALL OF SHOTS FIRED IN THE 200 BLOCK OF ALICE STREET AROUND 10:20 PM.

OC….SHOT. ;12

THE MALE VICTIM HAD BEEN SHOT IN THE HEAD AND WAS FOUND SITTING IN HIS VEHICLE, WHICH HAD STRUCK A TREE.

POLICE SAY THE VICTIM IS IN CRITICAL CONDITION AT MERCY MEDICAL CENTER.

A NEARBY HOUSE ON HELEN STREET WAS ALSO STRUCK BY GUNFIRE.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED THERE.

————————————————

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING IN GREENVILLE LAST NIGHT THAT SENT ONE MAN TO THE HOSPITAL.

POLICE RESPONDED TO A CALL OF SHOTS FIRED IN THE 200 BLOCK OF ALICE STREET AROUND 10:20 PM.

SGT.JESS AESOPH SAYS OFFICERS FOUND A MALE VICTIM WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND SITTING IN A VEHICLE, WHICH HAD STRUCK A TREE.

THE VICTIM WAS TAKEN TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER. HIS CONDITION WAS NOT RELEASED.

A NEARBY HOUSE ON HELEN STREET WAS ALSO STRUCK BY GUNFIRE.

POLICE QUESTIONED SEVERAL PEOPLE IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD AND SEARCHED THE AREA.

NO SUSPECT DESCRPTION WAS RELEASED.

THE SHOOTING REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.