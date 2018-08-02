KING PRESENTS MEDALS TO VIETNAM WAR VETERAN’S FAMILY

Congressman Steve King presented medals to the family of a deceased Sgt. Bluff Vietnam War Veteran in a special ceremony Thursday.

King presented a Bronze Star, Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Bronze Star attachments and a Good Conduct Medal to Brenda Hunt, the widow of David Hunt:

Brenda Hunt says she and David reached out to Sandy Hanlon in King’s office, when David fell ill nearly three year’s ago to request help to correct David’s military discharge and records:

That led to King’s office submitting the request to the Army Review Board which authorized several corrections to the military record this past April:

David passed away in February of 2017.

Several family members attended the ceremony at the Sergeant Bluff American Legion Hall.