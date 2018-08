Temperatures Friday are expected to be in the 90’s, so you may want to head to Pulaski Park in Morningside in the afternoon.

That’s where Sioux City Fire Rescue will host a hydrant party.

The street area at Macomb & Vine near the Little League fields will be blocked off for the party from 1pm until 3pm.

Firefighters will also be offering tours of their rig and passing out fire safety information at the free event.