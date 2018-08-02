BARRERA ENTERS NOT GUILTY PLEA IN ALLEGED THEFT CASE

The former head chef at a Sioux City bar and grill has pleaded not guilty to making unauthorized purchases of meat and cheese for the business and then keeping the product.

52-year-old Carlos Barrera of Sioux City is charged with 1st degree theft.

Court documents state that Barrera ordered large quantities of beef, pork and mozzarella cheese from Staber Meats of Sioux City and charged the purchases to his employer’s account, the Ickey Nickel.

Instead of having the food delivered to the bar, Barrera allegedly picked it up in his personal vehicle and never brought the food back to the business.

The 53 alleged thefts totaled over $46-thousand dollars and occurred between May and November of 2017.

Trial has been set for September 18th.

Barrera remains held in the Woodbury County Jail on $5,000 dollars bond.