Here is our interview with Meighan Phillips from theiowawaveshirt.org.

You can order your shirt and all proceeds benefit the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

You can also purchase your shirts at Scheels, Hy-Vee, and Von Maur across Iowa.

Celebrate the first anniversary by wearing gold at the Hawkeye home game September 1st, 2018!

Like the Iowa Wave Shirt On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theiowawaveshirt

Iowa State and UNI fans can order your school shirts as well to wear when the Panthers and Cyclones play at Kinnick Stadium this year!!