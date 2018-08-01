TEACHERS PREPARE FOR STUDENTS WITH FUTURE READY ACTIVITIES

Classes start in a few weeks in the Sioux City Community School District and teachers were showing off some new ways to teach their students at an exhibition Wednesday at the Ho-Chunk Centre.

It’s part of what’s called the “Future Ready” program by the US Department of Education.

Teachers utilize technology to teach their students with interactive lessons involving robots, computers and other tech.

Jessica Faulk, a first grade teacher at Loess Hills Elementary, demonstrated a robot bumblebee that helps kids learn to read and spell:

There was another robot to help teach interactive spelling as well:

Faulk says the 1st grade students are learning while they are playing with the devices:

There were ten teams of teachers including West High and Middle Schools and other elementary buildings showcasing their Future Ready projects.