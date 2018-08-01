REYNOLDS APPOINTS HARLAN JUDGE TO IOWA SUPREME COURT

Judge Susan Christensen has been chosen by Governor Kim Reynolds to serve on the Iowa Supreme Court.

Reynolds announced her choice Wednesday afternoon at the state capitol in Des Moines.

Christensen, who is from Harlan, received her law degree from the Creighton University School of Law.

Most recently, she served as a district court judge in Iowa’s Fourth Judicial District.

Christensen has a family connection to the court.

Her late father, Jerry Larson, served on the Iowa Supreme Court for 30 years — longer than any other justice in state history.

Larson died this past April. Christensen mentioned her father during her remarks.

Christensen is the governor’s first appointment to the Iowa Supreme Court.